Humberside Police issue appeal to find next of kin after death of Bridlington man

Humberside Police has issued an appeal for help to locate the next of kin of a Bridlington man who died at the end of May.

Kenneth Goddard, 81, died at his home on Flamborough Road in Bridlington on Saturday May 25.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, however attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

