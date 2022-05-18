Humberside Police’s Lifestyle scheme will return this summer – find out how to register your team here

Humberside Police chief constable Lee Freeman said he was pleased that the Lifestyle project can run again this year.

Lifestyle is a scheme that encourages young people (aged 10 to 18) to get together in teams during the holidays and complete a project to improve their community.

Since the scheme launched over 30 years ago, thousands of community deeds have been delivered by local teams.

Chief constable Lee Freeman said: “We are so pleased that Lifestyle can run again this year, as it is always really inspiring to see the often life changing work our young people do as part of the project.

“We have really missed it over the past two years and I am already excited to see what impressive and creative ideas our teams come up with and the impact that they have on our local area again this summer.”

“Once again there are hundreds of fantastic prizes available for teams that go above and beyond with their projects, including a minibreak holiday to London, an activity packed trip to Wales, fun filled days out at Flamingo Land, heart racing high ropes activities with Go Ape and vouchers for some of the High Street’s most popular stores.

“Registration is now officially open, so if you are aged between 10 and 18, or you know someone that is, visit our website to find out more about the scheme and register a team.”