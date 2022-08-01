Hundreds attend open day as popular Bridlington RNLI fundraiser returns

Buddies for Boats members are pictured with Bridlington RNLI volunteer Jason Stephenson. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

As is usual for a summer in Bridlington on Open Day, the weather yet again started off raining but as the day wore on it did improve and the sun even threatened to come out occasionally.

The amount raised on the day was a staggering £7,400, thanks to people donating via collection buckets and the various events on offer.

The Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “Thank you to all who attended at the Open Day and kindly donated, not only through the many activities taking place such as soak the crew, hook a lifeboat, octopus surprise, welly wanging, plus the many visitors who attended the RNLI shops in King Street and the Promenade. Thanks to all the volunteers, bakers and stall holders on the day who attended in their numbers and contributed to the day’s success.

Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens and his wife Elaine next to the lifeboat. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

“Special thanks go to Bridlington Mayor Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens and his wife Elaine who opened the day before visiting the many stalls at the event.

“Also, thanks to Isobel Chambers aged 10 who gave up her time to set up table top sales in order to buy a member of the crew a new pager.

“Members of the Royal Navy Sub Mariners ‘Buddies in Boats’ who raise donations through raffles, sponsorship and as many other activities, in order to supply one crew member with a full ALB sea going safety kit, and Councillor Liam Dealtry who raised £7,500 and donated £1,500 to five charities which Bridlington RNLI was one during his term in office as Mayor of Bridlington enabling the purchase of another ALB sea going safety kit.”

Bob Taylor, chair of fundraising at Bridlington RNLI, said: “Bridlington Lifeboats are so fortunate to have such lovely supporters, young Isobel did so well with her table top sale and the Buddies in Boats are always so generous when they visit Bridlington. As for Liam, any charity that is named in the mayor’s list when he is in office is going to do very well indeed.

Bullseye - getting a soaking during the open day. Photo Mike Milner/RNLI

“We thank them and all our generous friends for their continued support.”

Taking a turn at welly wanging from the promenade during the open day. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Bridlington Mayor Mike Heslop-Mullens see a crewman getting soaked. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens and his wife Elaine pose with members of the Star Wars Scarborough Garrison. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Amelia Smith, 9, gets a face paint makeover from Bridlington Sea Cadets. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI