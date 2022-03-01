Scarborough's Shrove Tuesday: Hundreds enjoy seafront skipping and pancake races

Hundreds of people flocked to the seafront this afternoon to participate in the traditional skipping event.

Children from schools across the town participated in the event, and Foreshore Road was closed to allow the skipping to take place.

The event is more than 100 years old and started in 1903 when fishermen gave disused fishing rope to children.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional skipping takes place once again.

At noon, councillor Eric Broadbent, Scarborough’s Mayor, rang the pancake bell on North Street to mark the start of the days activities.

The annual fancy dress pancake race took place on Aberdeen Walk, and teams of two from twelve different businesses participated.

Teams competed to win the Golden Frying Pan, and teams earnt extra points by participating in fancy dress, entertaining the crowd and how much pancake they had left in their pan by the end of the race.

The event was organised by Scarborough Borough Council and the obstacle course by Everyone Active.

The winner of the Golden Frying Pan was Huntriss Row McDonald's.