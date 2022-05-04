Hundreds of jobs on offer as careers fair set to return to Malton's Milton Rooms

Employers and industries attending the careers event include engineering, health and social care and manufacturing with full-time, part-time and family-friendly working hours roles available.

The Ryedale job fair will take place on Wednesday May 11 at the Milton Rooms in Malton between 11am and 1pm.

More than 100 visitors attended the district's first job fair in November last year, which is hosted by Ryedale Council, with several candidates receiving job offers on the spot as well as follow-up interviews.

The careers event will take place at Malton's Milton Rooms.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director of Place and Resources for Ryedale Council, said: "At our event last year it was really encouraging to see people getting job offers on the day.

"We have built on the success of that event to make sure this one will be even better.

"It is the council's vision that Ryedale has a strong economy with jobs linked to growing industries such as engineering, manufacturing, tourism, food and drink and farming. Hosting job fairs is one of the ways we’re working towards this vision.

"If you're seeking a new role, considering a job change or looking to get back into work I would encourage you to attend the event to find out what is on offer and have a chat with the employers recruiting."

Anyone interested in attending the job fair can turn up on the day with no registration needed.

Employers with vacancies can contact the authority about remaining event spaces at [email protected]