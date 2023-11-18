Hunmanby-based malt whisky distillery releases eagerly awaited special bottling

For its penultimate release before Christmas, Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has launched limited edition bottles of Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #4.

Joe Clark in the distillery with Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #4

Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #4, 46% vol, is the fourth of the distillery's annual autumn Sherry Cask Reserve series and is a marriage of ex-PX, ex-Moscatel and ex-Oloroso sherry hogsheads and butts from the warehouse. The result is a rich and complex whisky with flavours of dried fruits, black treacle, cranberry, cocoa, and cola sweets.

"This year's Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve shows a completely different side of our warehouse and is a complex marriage of casks built around some of our rarest stocks of sherry casks. It includes one of our most precious Oloroso sherry butts which was filled in the first autumn of our distillery's production. It is incredibly rare and distinctly special, with its rich, warming flavours perfect for the winter months," said whisky director, Joe Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Limited to just 2,000 bottles, Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #4 costs £80 and is available online at spiritofyorkshire.com, from the distillery shop and from specialist retailers nationwide. It will also be on sale at the York St. Nicholas' Christmas Market from 16th November to 22nd December 2023.