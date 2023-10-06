News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Hunmanby-based whisky distillery wins Yorkshire Post Rural Award

The team at Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery is celebrating after winning a regional business award.
By Louise French
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
L to R Amy Couch, Amy Teasdale, Jenni Ashwood, Libby Arnell and Claire BallL to R Amy Couch, Amy Teasdale, Jenni Ashwood, Libby Arnell and Claire Ball
L to R Amy Couch, Amy Teasdale, Jenni Ashwood, Libby Arnell and Claire Ball

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery's Filey Bay Single Malt won the Rural Product of the Year award at the seventh Yorkshire Post Rural Awards that was held in Harrogate on September 28.

Spirit of Yorkshire's Marketing Director, Jenni Ashwood, was proud to receive the award on behalf of the distillery team, she said: "Although we ship Filey Bay whisky all over the world, Yorkshire is our home and our heartland, so it's a real honour to be awarded best rural product at these awards that celebrate the best of Yorkshire."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spirit of Yorkshire faced competition from Glencroft, Mr Moo's and Tancred Farm Shop to win the award.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is home to Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, and is one of only a handful of field-to-bottle distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley used in its whisky production.

Related topics:Yorkshire