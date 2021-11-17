Members of the Drama Hub

The Hub is the brainchild of teacher Fiona Dodd who created the group after realising there were few after-school activities in nearby villages.

She said: “I wanted to provide a service that not only highlighted the wonderful opportunities drama can offer, but also to encourage young people to meet up and make new friends.

“The show ‘Who took all the Loo Roll?’ is very funny with many comical scenes that we will all relate to, it’s jam-packed with jazzy musical numbers, including a jiving donkey.

The Drama Hub in Hunmanby

“On the night we are having a bake sale to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice. The more people who come, the more money we will raise.

We would really love a big audience to give the children what they deserve.”

‘Who Took all the Loo Roll?’ can be seen at Hunmanby Village Hall on Thursday December 16 at 7pm. Tickets, £5 for adults and £3.50 for concessions, are available by emailing

[email protected] or call 07807 722079.

The actors rehearsing