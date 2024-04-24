Hunmanby footballer Georgia will appear on BBC3 show I Kissed A Girl.

Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid in BBC3’s I Kissed A Girl, where 10 singles are matched up and meet for the first time…with a kiss.

But will it end in true love?

28-year-old Georgia Robert from Hunmanby is hoping love will blossom on the show.

She said: “My goal was not to cry on television and I think I made it to day two.

"It's amazing that there's finally a show like this out there.

"It's incredible representation and I'm just so glad I got to be a part of it.”

Georgia is a professional footballer and has played since she was eight.

Her career has taken her to Florida and South Carolina and back to the UK, where she’s played for teams including Sheffield United Women FC, Durham Women’s FC and now Rugby Borough Women’s Football Club.

Her whole life has been about football and dating has had to take a backseat.

Georgia says she bucks the ‘football lesbian’ stereotype and everyone presumes she’s playing the field and talking to multiple girls, when in reality she hasn’t been on a date in over a year.

In the past, she has struggled with the word ‘lesbian’ because of the negative use of the word by other kids at school.

Over the years, she’s managed to shake off those feelings and now feels proud in her sexuality and in her own skin.

Georgia normally gravitates towards femme girls with a bit of an edge.

She wants to meet a girl who has her own ambitions, and who understands that football is a big part of her life.

Let's find out, as Dannii Minogue throws open the doors to a beautiful Italian Masseria for a summer of love, with gripping love stories, sizzling drama, jaw-dropping outfits - and a shiny new Italian Masseria.

Episodes one and two of I Kissed a Girl will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on Sunday May 5.