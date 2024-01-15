Hunmanby pub raises £2000 for primary school and village
Dave Wells and Holly Shaw of the Horseshoe Inn, on Stonegate in Hunmanby, held an Annual Hoedown Fundraising Event for the village.
This included Bouncy Castle, Bucking Broncho, BBQ, Tombola, Tin Can Alley, and the crowds danced and sang along to local DJ Martin James and band Mixtapes.
The weather was fantastic with sunshine all day and everyone had a great time.
Thanks to everyone’s efforts they raised £2000, which has been split £1000 to Hunmanby Primary School and the other £1000 will go back into the village.
The money that was raised for the school was used to purchase additional items to support Early Reading in school.
This was the last Hoedown event for Dave, Holly and Staff as they will be leaving the Horseshoe after nearly seven years, and 23 years within the trade in Hunmanby.
A spokesperson from the school said: “They will however still be living in the village and we are happy that we will see them around.”