Hunmanby Railway Station group members enjoy guided tour around Bridlington

As part of Community Rail Week, the Friends of Hunmanby Railway Station group organised a day trip by train to Bridlington, joining others who travelled on the Yorkshire Coast Line from Hull and East Riding.
The group of 20 people were treated to a guided walk around the town by Andrew Uttley and Denise Cowling from Bridlington Renaissance.
A spokesperson said: “It was a nice get together with the Local History Group, Bronte Society, Pop Ins Club, the In Bloom group, Burton Agnes Archers, White Swan Beer and Bridge, Yorkshire Coast Morris and Bridlington Councillor Andy Walker who were all wrapped up for rain which, thankfully, came after the walk.
“The walk ended with some fish and chips, and everyone was impressed with the amount of work put in to improve Bridlington over the past decade.”