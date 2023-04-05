Husband and wife to take on 170-mile Coast to Coast cycle ride to Scarborough this Easter
Husband and wife Nick and Becky Betts, along with Rob Shepherd, Kathryn Betts, Backs Jeppeson and Anne-Marie Baldwin, will be setting off on a Coast to Coast bike ride from Morecambe to Scarborough, cycling 170 miles over four days to raise cash for Saint Catherine’s.
The challenge, from April 7 to 10, is being done to raise money in memory of Stuart Blacklock, who was cared for by Saint Catherine’s in late 2022.
Becky, from Pickering, said: "Stuart received his inoperable cancer diagnosis on September 8, 2022 but was initially given hope of having treatment.
“Tragically, he was told on November 1 that treatment was not possible and he sadly passed away, peacefully at home, on December 8.
“Despite his rapid deterioration, he fought with strength, hope and inspiringly, humour, until the very end - the bravest man we'll ever know.
"Following his diagnosis, we asked him to choose a charity for us to fundraise for.
"He chose Saint Catherine's Hospice, speaking highly of the support and care they give to patients both in the hospice and to those who wish to stay at home with terminal illnesses.
"He suggested the coast-to-coast cycle might be too much of a challenge for us – he'd rather us host a horticultural show – so we're here to prove him wrong!"
You can support Becky, Nick and the rest of the group on their challenge by donating to their Just Giving page here.
If you would like to do your own fundraising for Saint Catherine’s, email [email protected] or you can call 01723 378406.