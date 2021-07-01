Hutton Buscel Open Gardens will take place at the end of July

Sixteen gardens will be open to the public in the tiny village of Hutton Buscel, including two which will be opening for the first time.

They range from small backyards to extensive gardens with views over the Vale of Pickering.

Tea and cakes will be available all afternoon at the Village Hall and will be served outside in the grounds and in marquees.

Other attractions in the gardens will include a book stall, art displays in various locations and a large sale of plants.

The gardens will be open from 12-5pm with admission being charged at £5 per adult which includes free parking in a field off Great Moor Road at the centre of the village.