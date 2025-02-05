'I can see clearly now' - Bridlington woman's song tribute to say thanks after eye surgery

Optegra Bowcliffe Hall.

A Bridlington woman created a special thank you of notes to eye surgeons after gaining clear vision.

Helen Spence was so delighted with the outcome of her surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Bowcliffe Hall in Wetherby she was inspired to record a personalised version of the 70s Johnny Nash hit ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ as a tribute to the work.

The cataract procedure means she is free of glasses for the first time in 25 years.

Helen, 75, now fills her free time with a broad range of hobbies from keeping fit at the gym, walking, Morris dancing, writers’ groups, acting, learning guitar, folk clubs and volunteering for HEY Bridlington – all of which she is enjoying more with her sharp, bright vision.

From left: James Ball, ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra Bowcliffe Hall; Helen Spence is free of glasses for the first time in 25 years.

Helen said: “I have had cataracts for some years, but they have deteriorated rapidly over the past three years – giving me distorted vision which was becoming a trial, so for example, I could see several sets of traffic lights rather than one.

"It was really impacting my hobbies, especially enjoying the views when walking, even recognising people I know until they are right in front of me; and alongside this my close-up vision was getting worse, so I could not read food packaging even with glasses – I had to get my magnifying glasses out!

“I researched several options for my cataract surgery but only really felt comfortable when I met Mr Ball at Optegra Bowcliffe Hall.

"He really explained everything so well and reassured me on the likely outcomes.

"But in fact, the outcomes are even better than I expected – which led me to recording “I can see clearly now my cataracts have gone!” for him.

"I played with the lyrics and I think it showed just how grateful I am!”

James Ball, ophthalmic surgeon at Optegra Bowcliffe Hall, said: “It was a pleasure to meet and to treat Helen.

"Cataracts can really impact vision from cloudiness, to faded colours and sometimes double vision.

"And as Helen realised, it does get progressively worse – the only treatment is surgery to remove the clouded lens and replace it with a clear synthetic lens which will restore vision.

“I was so surprised and delighted to receive her thank you song!

"In all my years operating, this was unique and so thoughtful of her – at the clinic, we are all delighted to have made such a difference to her eyesight, and we wish her well.”