'I hope this book captures a little of Whitby's charm' - new children's book released for two to six-year-olds

A new picture book has been released for children aged two to six, set in Whitby.

Lottie and the Hotel by the Sea follows Lottie, a quiet, observant little girl who notices the smallest details - from curling sea mist to the patterns of cobbled streets – as she takes in the world around her during a family holiday.

With soft hand-drawn illustrations and lyrical prose, the book gently reassures little readers that it's okay to be quiet and thoughtful, and that noticing the little things can be a special kind of magic.

It features well-loved Whitby locations including The Royal Hotel, the whalebone arch, the beach and piers, cobbled streets and steps.

The front cover of the book and, inset, author Penelope Willis.

Author Penelope Willis, who lives in Lancashire but visits Whitby regularly, said: “I’ve always loved Whitby and been fascinated by the beauty of the Royal Hotel, and during a recent stay there, I found myself gazing out at that beautiful view and thinking what a wonderful story it could inspire.

"There’s such quiet magic in the landscape - in the stillness, the sea, the rooftops, and the little things you notice if you sit and watch for a while.

“That became the seed of this story - a gentle bedtime book about a little girl who visits the hotel with her family and quietly notices the beauty around her.

"She sees things others might not - birds, clouds, seagulls, shapes in the harbour - and she’s happy just observing.

Title character Lottie enjoys the fresh air near Whitby Abbey.

"I wanted to celebrate children who are like that too - quieter, more thoughtful, and equally full of wonder.”

The book is softly illustrated and written to soothe little ones at bedtime while sharing a glimpse of a very special place.

"I think Whitby and the surrounding area are so full of natural beauty and storytelling potential, and I hope this book captures a little of that charm,” Penny added.

Penelope Willis is a children’s author and early years specialist who writes gentle, lyrical stories to help little ones feel safe, seen, and soothed.

She draws inspiration from the natural world, emotional connection, and the quiet magic found in everyday moments.

The book is available to libraries and retailers via the self-publishing book company, IngramSpark.

You can also visit @penelopewillisbooks on Instagram.