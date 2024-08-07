' I just wish it went on longer!': Scarborough Care Home residents cheer for team GB during Olympics

Residents and staff at Scarborough Hall care home in Scarborough have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Paris Olympics.

The home has been decked out with flags and residents have been enjoying all the action over the past two weeks. Everyone at the home has loved seeing all of our amazing Olympians progress.

Sports fans at Scarborough Hall were delighted to be able to continue the amazing Summer of Sport by watching the Games after the excitement of the Euros and Wimbledon. Residents and staff have had a brilliant time getting together to watch all of the different sporting fixtures from rowing to cycling, gymnastics to boxing, show jumping to judo.

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Olympics, we have watched pretty much all the different disciplines – lots of our residents are sports fans. It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all of Team GB and watch our talented sportsmen and women bringing home medals in so many diverse sports.”

Residents at Scarborough Hall care home get together for an Olympic themed dinner

Resident, Andrew, commented: “I absolutely love watching the Olympics, it is so wonderful to be able to cheer on our team and watch people excel in so many different sports, I just wish it went on longer! Thank goodness we still have the Paralympics to go!”

