'I love this place': Busted take Bridlington Spa to the Year 3000 as they rock sold-out gig

The double-Brit Award winners of the noughties Busted performed at Bridlington Spa last night, Tuesday, September 12.

It was the first time the trio had been to Bridlington, and a visit they won’t forget as 3,800 fans packed into Bridlington Spa last night to see the band’s sell out gig.

Anticipation for the show has been running high all week, as many local fans tried desperately to buy tickets to see the pop-punk band.

Support came from alternative pop band The Tyne, and 90s American pop band Hanson.

Busted hit the stage at 9pm prompt, after the fans watched a video behind the stage of a scientist bringing Busted from 2003 to 2023.

The show was part of the band’s ‘20th Anniversary and Greatest Hits’ tour, and the band gave a stellar performance at Bridlington’s iconic venue Bridlington Spa.

The crowd were treated to a hit-packed performance which began with iconic song ‘Air Hostess’, before ‘Meet You There’, ‘Loser Kid’ and ‘You Said No’ – undoubtedly cementing their place in people’s top gig list.

Hanson joined the band on stage for a performance of ‘MMMBop’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’, and then the set continued with ‘Good One’.

Busted gave a little talk on their horror now at being allowed to release ‘What I Go To School For’, but it didn’t stop them performing the hit to a much delighted crowd.

They also played iconic tunes ‘Who’s David’, ‘Falling For You’, before Matt Willis told the crowd he ‘f*****g loves this place’ ahead of ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘She Wants To Be Me’, ‘3AM’ and smash hit ‘Crashed The Wedding’.

The band talked in between most songs and had lots of interaction with the crowd, and Matt Willis even went into the crowd at one point!

There wasn’t much time for fans to cool down before the encore, which saw the band cover The Undertone’s Teenage Kicks, before a huge ending of ‘Year 3000’.

It’s safe to say that the visit to Bridlington Spa was worth every second last night, and left Busted fans joyous at their reunion.

Check out our pictures below!

1 . Busted at Bridlington Spa 2023 Busted performed at Brdlington Spa on Tuesday, September 12. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth Photo Sales

2 . Busted at Bridlington Spa 2023 The band performed a 17 track long setlist! Photo: Louise Hollingsworth Photo Sales

3 . Busted at Bridlington Spa 2023 James Bourne on the big screen. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth Photo Sales