'I was so grateful to be recognised by His Majesty': Scarborough News' Chief Reporter meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace

King Charles converses with Louise French from the Scarborough News - Image credit Ian Jones.

King Charles III has hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to recognise the work of the regional media in the UK.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough News’ Chief Reporter Louise French was among those invited. Here she shares her impressions of what it’s really like to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace and whether the experience is as breath-taking as you may expect.

When I was first told that I was to be invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace, I was, to say the least, a little surprised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those received by royalty are generally the people who make a difference in society, who spend thousands of hours dedicated to either their craft or their cause, or heads of state and their associated guests.

The reception invitation

So how was it that I, a reporter for a small coastal newspaper, should be invited to meet the King of England, simply for doing my job?.

My answer came ahead of the reception, when King Charles wrote directly to members of local media organisations across the UK.

In a direct and personal message, His Majesty said: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share.

Louise outside the palace before the reception

“It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.

“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passing through the gates of Buckingham Palace I was struck by the mix of people around me, a diverse group of journalists, editors, photographers and training organisations, all who came together at the request of the King and Queen.

Journalists gather in the palace grounds

I took time to converse with them. People had flown in from Northern Ireland, arriving at the palace in less time than it had taken me to drive. One lady had rushed to the palace having covered Rachel Reeves’ budget speech which had taken place that afternoon, and others had journeyed to the event from Scotland and the south coast.

We compared notes and discussed our papers, swapped our favourite stories and agreed that the job, whilst challenging and pressurised at times, was second to none. The one thing that we all had in common was our passion for putting local people first.

We were swiftly and politely ushered into the palace by two men, one in uniform, the other in a kilt, both impeccably smart and good natured, and we entered the impressive reception hall, a large room with a shallow wide staircase, carpeted in red to complement the white walls gilded with gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to a long wide hallway - signposted to the cloak room and the restrooms should anybody need to discreetly find their way.

Sharing a smile with King Charles at the reception - Image credit: Ian Jones

We were advised to put away our phones and, of course, nobody argued.

The cloakroom ladies, six for around 300 guests, were fast, friendly and efficient, and special Buckingham Palace paper bags were provided should you need somewhere to put your phone when you handed it over.

On leaving the cloakroom, two members of the household staff were on hand to direct you to an impressive double staircase and we began to hurry up the two flights of stairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gilded circular staircase wound in a spiral, hugging the walls with a central void. I suddenly realised that everyone was walking incredibly quickly to get to the room where we were to meet the King.

I paused momentarily and was awestruck by incredible artwork that would grace the walls of any national collection, the beautifully decorated staircase and the general ambience, and as I stopped to take it all in, others did too, all slightly taken aback in the realisation of where we were.

At the top of the stairs we were directed to Queen Victoria’s former ballroom by the household staff. A large room will plush red seating along each side, reminiscent of the tiered seating at the House of Parliament, but much, much nicer.

The room was again decorated in rich reds and golds and we were all offered a drink of wine, juice, champagne or water as we entered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I chose a glass of champagne and mingled with the other members of my profession, exchanging small talk and generally discussing where we came from and who we worked for.

Polite waiters circled us continually, carrying trays of canapes, delicious two-bite morsels of the finest cuisine, tiny perfect quiches the size of a £2 coin, crackers with lime, beetroot and avocado pea-sized balls, salted caramel chocolate bites and miniature perfect jellies to name but a few.

Other household staff were on hand to ensure that glasses were never empty, continually topping up my Champagne flute with Laurent Perrier from a rather peculiarly shaped bottle.

Having arrived by 6.30pm, I had anticipated that the King and Queen would arrive with great fanfare at 7pm. However, at 6.45pm I turned around and was surprised to see His Majesty about 10 metres from me greeting people and exchanging a few words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gentleman I had been talking to, who hosted a radio show in Southampton, instantly grabbed my hand and pulled me towards a line of people waiting to be introduced. I didn’t have to wait for long.

“This is Louise from the Scarborough News,” said a gentleman accompanying King Charles, who looked very dapper in a smart grey suit.

I was surprised (and secretly pleased) at the informality.

“Oh… Scarborough is very beautiful,” said the King. “The last time I was there, there were still people smoking pipes in the street. It reminds me of my childhood.”

I commented that I’d had the pleasure of covering His Majesty’s recent visit to Pickering and how impressed I had been at the speed with which he’d marched up the hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I could do that now,” he said with a smile, and with that he moved on to be introduced to more guests.

I was impressed with the way in which Their Majesties worked the room. Clearly skilled at such occasions, Queen Camilla went in one direction, while King Charles went another.

There was no speech, no fanfare and no welcome or goodbye, the Royal couple left the room as quietly as they entered.

At no point were we asked to leave, the canapes and wine waiters simply stopped appearing, and when I asked for directions to use the facilities I was directed to the ones downstairs near to the cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all done so very politely, as you would expect from Britain's most prestigious household staff.

I left the building still slightly stunned by the grandeur of the evening and left the palace through the familiar gates to find my waiting husband who was eager to hear about the reception.

As we walked across Green Park towards the tube I reflected on the evening and how grateful I was to be recognised by His Majesty for the work that we do.