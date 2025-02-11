Ibiza Rocks DJ to join Craig David in Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

Ibiza Rocks resident DJ Patrick Nazemi will join Craig David to get the party started when he brings his hit TS5 show to Scarborough this summer.

From warehouse raves, to Mumford & Sons arena tours, via Craig David’s famous TS5 Ibizan pool parties, Nazemi will be opening the show at the open air concert arena on Saturday July 19.

Tickets are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Patrick Nazemi is regarded as one of the most driven multi-genre DJ’s around – taking his musical selections from a deep and vast knowledge of great music.

His sets are filled with underground flavours and overground capacity that whip any crowd into a frenzy across the globe. Patrick spends more time playing out and perfecting his craft than any other DJ in the game right now.

As resident at Ibiza Rocks since 2014, Patrick regularly entertains crowds of up to 3,000, playing alongside a list of acts befitting of some of the world’s largest festival stages – warming up for grime stars like Stormzy and Skepta or bands such as Jungle and The Libertines.

While some DJs prefer to play it deadpan, Patrick hypes up the crowd, getting on the mic to really inject them with energy during each performance.

TS5 started out as the most exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami, and has come to epitomise his skill as a multifaceted performer – singing, MCing and DJing all at once, securing its status as an unmissable party and fan favourite.

And with more than 1.5 million people worldwide experiencing TS5 to date, the growth of the brand is an unstoppable force.

Before the success of his solo career, Craig started out as a DJ working the UK club circuit. He then went on to sell more than 15 million albums as an artist, enjoying 14 Top 10 hits and achieving multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries.

Craig David joins Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.