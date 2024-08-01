ICL Boulby near Whitby pledges permanent support for Great North Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workers at ICL Boulby have been recognised by the Great North Air Ambulance Service for their commitment to the charity, which has seen them raise tens of thousands of pounds.

Colleagues at the mining company raised nearly £10,000 in 2023 alone with many choosing to make a donation directly from their wages, with the company match funding each contribution.

The dedicated group have also carried out fundraising drives including a week-long coast-to-coast walk, clothing donation collections – and some of the team even stripped down to produce a racy calendar titled ‘Boulby in the Buff’.

Now their charitable endeavours have been recognised by The Great North Air Ambulance which has named ICL Boulby as one of its top Corporate Partners.

(left to right) Ben Sisson with Graham Wallace, VP and General Manager at ICL Bouly

To become a Corporate Partner, organisations need to raise a minimum of £5,000, and in return receive several benefits including having first refusal of sponsorships and invites to charity events, use of GNAAS facilities and a tour of the helicopters.

Katie Robinson at ICL Boulby, said: “Everyone here is always keen to get involved in supporting The Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"Being based in the North Yorks National Park, we understand that GNAAS is a vital lifeline for people living and working in rural areas.

"The roads here can be narrow, windy and slow, meaning that road-based emergency services just can’t respond as quickly as the helicopters can.

"It really is a life-saving service.

“We do all kinds of things to support the charity with the company committed to match funding anything colleagues raise.

"Our activities have ranged from a rather risqué calendar to more traditional things like sponsored walks, but with a ICL Boulby twist – they did it in full mining kit!

Earlier this year, The Great North Air Ambulance Service announced that it was to operate on a deficit, forcing it to dip into its reserves to continue to provide its life saving service 24/7.

It receives no NHS funding and must raise more than £8million a year through fundraising and donations in order to stay operational.

Grahame Wallace added: “One of the most effective things we do, which contributes money to the charity on a monthly basis, is payroll giving.

"Colleagues can make a donation from their wages, before tax, and the company matches it.

"If every business in the area did this for even just a pound an employee, the Great North Air Ambulance Service incredibly grateful in these difficult times.”

Ben Sisson, specialist fundraiser for the Great North Air Ambulance Service in the North East, said: “I am proud to have been able to recognise ICL Boulby with its Corporate Partner status.

"Every time I speak to them, they are planning something new and exciting to help us meet our fundraising targets so we can stay in the air and on the roads, ready to help the people when they need it most.

"I can’t wait to see what they do next!

“The payroll donations that ICL Boulby operates is a really simple and effective way for businesses and employees to support us, making sure that donations go as far as possible and don’t require much time or effort, but make a huge difference.”