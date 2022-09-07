Iconic Bouncers play by John Godber heading to Bridlington Spa next year.

Internationally renowned playwright John Godber. Photo submitted

The John Godber Company has confirmed that it will be bringing the iconic play ‘Bouncers’ to Bridlington Spa in February.

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80’s in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever!

All the gang are out on the town, the boys, the girls, the cheesy DJ, the late-night kebab man, and the taxi home, all under the watchful eyes of the Bouncers.

John Godber OBE said: “I think it’s fair to say that I can’t really remember when the first idea for Bouncers came from.

“What I can remember however, is that as older teenagers, me and my friends would look forward to the excitement of the weekend just as a child looks forward to Christmas.

“The sense of excitement, of possibility, danger and romance was intoxicating to us back then.

“The fact that usually the whole experience was totally disappointing, and dispiriting didn’t stop us longing for the next weekend to come along.

“It was this recurrent sense of wanderlust, that was to fuel my imagination which would eventually lead to the version Bouncers which is with us today.”

The John Godber Company presents Bouncers at Bridlington Spa on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18 2023.