Iconic Expanse Hotel on Bridlington's North Marine Drive to close

The owners of the Expanse Hotel and Marine Bar have announced the venue’s closure via a Facebook statement.

An iconic hotel along Bridlington’s seafront is to close.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of the Expanse Hotel and Marine Bar, which is the most dominant building on North Marine Drive, have announced the venue’s closure via the hotel’s Facebook page.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of the Expanse Hotel and Marine Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Expanse has remained in the same family since it was built in 1937 by our grandfather Edmond Cooper Briggs and continued by the 4th generation serving our beautiful Bridlington for nearly 90 years.

“We would like to express our gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported us over the years.

“Our wonderful guests and loyal customers who have made many happy memories and contributed to our long history.

“Our loyal staff who have made the Expanse a happy place.

“You will all be missed by so many people, us especially, thank you for your hard work and commitment we have always appreciated everything you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our local suppliers and tradespeople who have looked after us all so well, thank you and thank you Bridlington.

“Unfortunately difficult trading conditions have forced our decision to close.

“We will continue to operate our apartments and residential flats.

“We now ask for your understanding and patience as we work to support our team.

“From our Expanse Family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridlington-based Harrison Group expressed its sadness regarding the closure news.

It said, via Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the closure of The Expanse Hotel, a cherished establishment in Bridlington.

“Our thoughts are with the owners, staff, and everyone affected during this difficult time.

“At Harrison Leisure, we understand how challenging transitions like this can be, and we would like to offer our support to the talented team at The Expanse Hotel.

“If any staff members are looking for new opportunities, we would be honoured to welcome them to explore roles within our organisation.”