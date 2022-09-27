The Halfpipe at Norton and Malton Skatepark is one of only two freestanding and free-to-use halfpipes in the country

The ramp, which has been supported by world famous riders such as Tony Hawk, Bam Magera and Jamie Bestwick, is one of only two freestanding and free-to-use halfpipes in the country.

Ryan Swain, who spearheaded the campaign to save the ramp alongside skate park designers King Ramps, said: "It was a challenge campaigning to save and protect the halfpipe and skatepark.

“Norton and Malton hasn't just got a good skatepark but has one of the best skateparks in North Yorkshire, and now the halfpipe is back, riders and users will travel nationally and internationally to use it.

"I'd like to personally thank #rescuetheramp team Mark Scott, Dinah Keal, Rachel Henley, Marc Fothergill, Martin Brampton, Rob Jester, James Lindenberg and anyone else who has supported us along the way.

"I'd also like to thank Ryedale District Council and Cllr Keane Duncan for supporting us and awarding us £50,000 funding.

"The Halfpipe could help young people take their talents to a higher level of riding. If it keeps just one young person off the streets and getting into crime and negativity then our job is done."

The official reopening ceremony for the ramp will take place on Sunday October 2 from 9am-4pm with professional riders and sponsors, competitions for Skateboarding, BMX, Inline Skates and Scooters and live music from Nine Banks, Juri Juices and a live DJ.

