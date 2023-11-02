Specialist hotel property adviser, Christie & Co has announced the sale of the Victoria Hotel, an iconic and hugely popular hotel at Robin Hoods Bay.

The hotel has been purchased by wholly owned subsidiaries of Andrew Long’s Travel Sector Property Group.

The Victoria offers breathtaking views of Robin Hood’s Bay, as well as sitting at the eastern end of the 190-mile Coast to Coast Path. It is also an ideal base for exploring the treasures of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, along with renowned coastal locations such as Whitby, Scarborough, Runswick Bay and Staithes.

The landmark hotel was built in the late Victorian era and featured in the Oscar-winning period movie, Phantom Thread, starring Sir Daniel Day Lewis.

Andrew Long said: “The Victoria is an iconic hotel which showcases the very best of the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast, with stunning views and a reputation to match. In due course we plan to undertake an elegant and sensitive refurbishment programme to ensure that the hotel retains its historic charm, whilst also sitting proudly alongside its sister hotels in The Loxley Collection”.

“As part of the acquisition, all of the highly valued hotel team have been retained and we can’t wait to take pride in our ownership of this coastal gem. My family and I are long-standing visitors to the North Yorkshire Coast, and we are excited to have the opportunity to shape part of its future.”

The property features 16 double en-suite bedrooms and extensive food and beverage space, including The Captains Lounge, the main restaurant and bar, and the Sea View Orangery and Garden, which offers guests alfresco dining with panoramic views. The venue is also a popular choice for wedding and events due to its stunning ocean backdrop.

The seller, Andrew Fiddler comments, “I have owned and operated The Victoria for over 12 years and I’m immensely proud of the hugely successful and highly regarded establishment that we have been able to create during this time. I would like to thank all of the team, who deliver outstanding customer service time after time, and have been a key element to this success.

“The hotel fully capitalises on the stunning coastal views from the bedrooms, dining conservatory and the beer garden, which enables our guests to enjoy the beauty of Robin Hoods Bay and The Yorkshire Coast and I wish the new owners every success taking the business forward.”