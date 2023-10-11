News you can trust since 1882
Illuminated Whitby Abbey: Strut your stuff on 'batwalk' and enjoy Dracula show with a twist

Whitby Abbey is going to be lit up again for 10 days – and this year you can strut your stuff in your finest Gothic attire on a ‘batwalk’.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST
From October 21 to 31, visitors to the clifftop English Heritage site will be able to wander through the dramatic ruins bathed in light.

And you can join in a special evening on Friday October 27 in a celebration of Whitby Goth Weekend.

Wear your best Gothic get up, bring some chilling poses and get ready to strut your stuff down a ‘batwalk’ as the mysterious Abraham Van Helsing will be there looking for the best dressed Goth, best dressed Goth dog and best dressed mini Goth to award some special prizes to.

Whitby Abbey will be illuminated between 6pm and 9pm, from October 21 to 31. picture: Tom ArberWhitby Abbey will be illuminated between 6pm and 9pm, from October 21 to 31. picture: Tom Arber
Exclusive theatrical performances will take also place within the abbey ruins during the illuminations, with a twist on the usual Dracula show.

Illuminated Abbey runs from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets can be booked on the English Heritage website.

