Illuminated Whitby Abbey: Strut your stuff on 'batwalk' and enjoy Dracula show with a twist
From October 21 to 31, visitors to the clifftop English Heritage site will be able to wander through the dramatic ruins bathed in light.
And you can join in a special evening on Friday October 27 in a celebration of Whitby Goth Weekend.
Wear your best Gothic get up, bring some chilling poses and get ready to strut your stuff down a ‘batwalk’ as the mysterious Abraham Van Helsing will be there looking for the best dressed Goth, best dressed Goth dog and best dressed mini Goth to award some special prizes to.
Exclusive theatrical performances will take also place within the abbey ruins during the illuminations, with a twist on the usual Dracula show.
Illuminated Abbey runs from 6pm to 9pm.
Tickets can be booked on the English Heritage website.