The annual Illuminated Whitby Abbey event offers enchanting nights of after-dark exploration and atmosphere.

As dusk falls, the Gothic ruins — which inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula — come alive with illuminations, music and a magical ambience perfect for autumn evenings.

Sarah Douglas, site manager at Whitby Abbey, said: “We’re delighted to once again host this much-loved event.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome back the talented team from Time Will Tell for another season of captivating theatre.”

Here are 17 photos from the Illuminated Whitby Abbey event, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.

The event runs until Saturday, November 1.

1 . Whitby Abbey One of the performers at the Illuminated Whitby Abbey event Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Abbey Visitors have been seeing the abbey in a whole new light Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Whitby Abbey The abbey illuminated against the night sky Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales