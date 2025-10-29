YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

Illuminated Whitby Abbey: Visitors enjoy stunning scenes as dusk falls at the Gothic ruins which inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula

By Dominic Brown
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:34 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 13:35 GMT
Visitors have been taking the opportunity to see Whitby Abbey in a whole new light as the ruins are illuminated against the night sky.

The annual Illuminated Whitby Abbey event offers enchanting nights of after-dark exploration and atmosphere.

As dusk falls, the Gothic ruins — which inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula — come alive with illuminations, music and a magical ambience perfect for autumn evenings.

Sarah Douglas, site manager at Whitby Abbey, said: “We’re delighted to once again host this much-loved event.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome back the talented team from Time Will Tell for another season of captivating theatre.”

Here are 17 photos from the Illuminated Whitby Abbey event, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.

The event runs until Saturday, November 1.

One of the performers at the Illuminated Whitby Abbey event

1. Whitby Abbey

One of the performers at the Illuminated Whitby Abbey event Photo: Richard Ponter

Visitors have been seeing the abbey in a whole new light

2. Whitby Abbey

Visitors have been seeing the abbey in a whole new light Photo: Richard Ponter

The dramatic after-dark illuminations

3. Whitby Abbey

The dramatic after-dark illuminations Photo: Richard Ponter

The abbey illuminated against the night sky

4. Whitby Abbey

The abbey illuminated against the night sky Photo: Richard Ponter

