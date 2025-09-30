Illustrated Scarborough Map published by new social enterprise

The illustrated map is available now

A large almost A1 sized visually striking fold-out map (83 x 57.5cm) which features artwork by young local illustrator Hannah Grahamslaw, has been published by a newly incorporated initiative based in the town centre.

The collaborative map/tourist guide project, produced by This Is Scarborough (TiS), a not-for-profit voluntary organisation, was designed by Chris Sands of The Good Company and edited by Yolanda Carslaw of Scarborough Spy magazine.

The reverse side comprises a detailed guide to sight-seeing, amenities and pursuits across the town.

Covering arts and culture, free activities, independent shops and cafes, indoor attractions, craft beers, notable architecture, retro seaside experiences and beaches and bays, it also includes links to seven new digital walking trails.

The illustrated map is available from various location around Scarborough

Caroline Routh, executive director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, has helped steer the project as a director of TiS, while local volunteers Caroline Brooks, Connor Rutter and Elizabeth Grahamslaw assisted in developing the digital trails, information hub and accompanying business strategy.

This is Scarborough (TiS), a new social enterprise focused on promoting Scarborough also opened a public information hub in August in St Helen’s Square, opposite the Market Hall.

Staffed by volunteers and occupying a disused and refurbished toilet block, the Pop-Up Visitor Info Hub will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm until Christmas.

Additionally, each Saturday at noon, a volunteer will lead a themed free walking tour from the hub.

Toby Hyam, a director at TiS, said: “We want to increase awareness of the amazing range of things to see and do here.

“There has been no visitor information centre for years and Scarborough has at least 20 million annual visits as well as one of the most visited town centres in the North.

From talking to independent traders, we know more effort needs to be made to celebrate local businesses.”

TiS offers a service to assist shops build a presence on Google. “Less than 50 per cent of independents in Scarborough have their own Google profile, and we’d like to transform that to 100 per cent,” added Mr Hyam.

“Visitors looking for a service or product often seek it out using Google Maps, so businesses that don’t appear are at a huge disadvantage.

“If you don’t have your own profile, you appear way down the rankings in searches, and not at all on Maps.

“The Market Hall and lower part of town are especially poorly represented on Google.

“It barely takes 60 seconds to set up a profile, and you can add descriptions, opening hours and photos.

“Shopkeepers can drop in for help with this, or we can visit them.”

The project is funded by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Mayor’s Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.

Priced at £1, the map is sold via numerous local shops, venues and cafes including bookshop Mrs Lofthouse’s Emporium, Italian cafe Crema e Cioccolato, the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre, and The Shop at

the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Art prints of the map and more information can be found at the organisation’s website: thisisscarborough.org.uk.