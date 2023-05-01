'I'm going to miss everyone so much' - Bridlington care home staff member retires after 17 years' continuous service
After 17 years of continuous service at Mallard Court care home in Bridlington, much-loved Home Administrator has decided to retire.
Kim Bowley retired on Friday March 31, which was a day full of mixed emotions for the whole team at Mallard Court.
Staff and residents sent Kim off in style with lots of presents and best wishes cards, thanking her for many years of dedication and friendship.
Kim said: “Mallard Court is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much”
Kim has been working at the care home for 17 years. She commenced employment at Mallard Court as an Administrative Assistant in 2006 and was promoted to the Home Administrator in 2019.
Dianne Peters, General Manager at Mallard Court, said: “Kim has been a very popular member of the Mallard Court team, a greatly loved individual by the residents living in Mallard Court, and an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best”
A spokesperson at Mallard Court said: “Mallard Court has fond memories of Kim over the years and she will be sadly missed by all, as Kim is a very kind, cheerful and warm hearted individual.
“Everyone here at Mallard Court wishes all the very best to Kim in her retirement.”