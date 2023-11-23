'Impossible task' to choose youngsters' Whitby Christmas card winners from 160 designs

School children from around the Whitby area responded amazingly to this year’s Mayoral Christmas Card competition.

With 160 entries and a fabulous selection of designs, it was an almost impossible task to select an overall winner.

However, the Town Mayor of Whitby, Coun Bob Dalrymple, finally narrowed it down to three designs.

Two young designers were awarded Highly Commended.

The Christmas lights switch-on in Whitby with Judith Aconley, 5 and Whitby Town skipper Dan Rowe. picture: Brian Murfield.

These are Ripley Powel, 8, from Ruswarp School, and Ruben Addams, age 10, from Stakesby Primary Academy.

The overall winner this year is five-year-old Judith Aconley, a pupil at East Whitby Academy.

As part of her prize, Judith was invited to switch on the Christmas lights on the festival stage at Whitby Christmas Festival, along with skipper of Whitby Town Football Club, Dan Rowe.

Judith wins a book token and a pack of 20 cards printed with her design, and East Whitby School will also receive a £50 book token for submitting the winning design.

WINNER Judith Aconley (Age 5) East Whitby Primary Academy

Every child who submitted a design will receive a certificate from the Mayor.

Coun Dalrymple said: “We had a fantastic response to this year’s Christmas card competition.

"Local schools really responded well to the theme, producing some fabulous artwork.

"It was a great pleasure to see such a wonderful range of local talent”.

HIGHLY COMMENDED Ripley Powel (Age 8) Ruswarp School

This year’s designs were all produced within a circle, to become Christmas baubles.

The bauble designs are now on display in the Staithes Group of Artists room at Pannett Art Gallery, open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm, until December 3.