In Focus: Striking pictures from Scarborough Camera Club

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:15 BST
Owl in Flight, by Terry Meads.Owl in Flight, by Terry Meads.
Owl in Flight, by Terry Meads.
This week’s images are by Scarborough Camera Club members Sue Rowley and Terry Meads. Red Arrows is by Sue Rowley. Sue captured this stunning shot at a Red Arrows aerobatic display. Terry Meads’ image is entitled Owl in Flight. He was lucky to capture this stunning shot of an owl in flight.

The club’s next summer visit is on Saturday, July 12, to Fosse Hill Jet Ski Centre near Brandesburton. Meet 10am outside the cafe.

For more information about the club and summer visits see www.scarboroughcameraclub.co.uk. New members always welcome.

Related topics:Red Arrows

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice