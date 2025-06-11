In Focus: Striking pictures from Scarborough Camera Club
This week’s images are by Scarborough Camera Club members Sue Rowley and Terry Meads. Red Arrows is by Sue Rowley. Sue captured this stunning shot at a Red Arrows aerobatic display. Terry Meads’ image is entitled Owl in Flight. He was lucky to capture this stunning shot of an owl in flight.
The club’s next summer visit is on Saturday, July 12, to Fosse Hill Jet Ski Centre near Brandesburton. Meet 10am outside the cafe.
For more information about the club and summer visits see www.scarboroughcameraclub.co.uk. New members always welcome.
