IN PICTURES: 10 activities to make a splash on the Yorkshire coast this spring and February half-term

1 . Light Night 2024

Returning this year is Light Night 2024, a three hour laser light show event taking place between Monday 26th February and Sunday 3rd March. It will light up the Yorkshire Coastline with Yorkshire’s very own spectacular Northern Lights. The event funded by Yorkshire Bid is free to view and will be visible from multiple locations across the 84 miles of coastline. You will be able to download an App and listen to the newly produced music track, while watching. The best locations to view the lasers will be shared online at www.yorkshirecoastbid.co.uk later in February. Photo: Route YC