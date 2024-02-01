IN PICTURES: 10 activities to make a splash on the Yorkshire coast this spring and February half-term

Route YC helps visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.From driving and sailing to bikes, hikes and wildlife-spotting, the team at Route YC wants to encourage families to create their own outdoor adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this spring as well as spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.
The focus of the campaign is on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism; cultural immersion and local experiences; adventure and outdoor activities; wellness and relaxation; and food and drink tourism.
1. Light Night 2024
Returning this year is Light Night 2024, a three hour laser light show event taking place between Monday 26th February and Sunday 3rd March. It will light up the Yorkshire Coastline with Yorkshire’s very own spectacular Northern Lights. The event funded by Yorkshire Bid is free to view and will be visible from multiple locations across the 84 miles of coastline. You will be able to download an App and listen to the newly produced music track, while watching. The best locations to view the lasers will be shared online at www.yorkshirecoastbid.co.uk later in February. Photo: Route YC
2. Peasholm Park
Peasholm Park at North Bay, Scarborough has been designed in a natural glen with a stream running through so you’ll find plenty of walks, waterfalls, ponds and gardens. There are lots of rare and unusual trees and flowers and wild geese, swans, ducks and squirrels to spot. Take a wander around the tranquil lake and cross the bridge to the island and the pagoda. It is also worth keeping an eye out for the squirrel and the dragon carvings. Free access to gardens. Photo: PJMarriott
3. Spurn Safari Tour
Take a Spurn Safari tour across the unique landscape at Spurn point aboard a specially adapted ex-military, 4x4 truck called the Unimog. On a three-hour guided tour, you'll hear tales of the peninsula’s fascinating military and maritime history, expertly told by guides and spot some wildlife. The trip also includes a visit to the top of northern England’s tallest lighthouse. Tickets cost £25 (Adult) / £15 (Child) Tour but is not suitable for children under four years of age. Photo: Route YC
4. History Makers at Whitby Abbey
Join characters from the past at Whitby Abbey for historical hijinks and hands on shenanigans at Whitby Abbey this half term. Step into the shoes of the monks and nuns who lived at Whitby Abbey. You can dress up and take part in some fun ecclesiastical games and activities. Adult tickets cost £11 Child, 5-17 years £6.50. History Makers at Whitby Abbey is on between 10th to 18th February 2024 10am - 4pm. Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles