Adele Foley, Sarah Witham and Rosemarie Blackburn from Barnsley

Filey Steampunk Weekend has staged a successful return after a two year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The colourful event, which began is 2017, attracts large numbers of visitors to thetown

Paula Cassady-Bishop who organises the event with her husband said:”All of the hotels in Filey were fully booked, I know this because I tried to book a room for one of our performers and he had to stay in Hunmanby.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Frederick from Bakewell with her dog Montgomery

A host of activities were on offer throughout the weekend including tank rides on the beach, entertainment from one man band Old Time Rag and burlesque performances from Ellie Etoile’s troupe.

Mrs Cassady-Bishop said: “It went better than expected.

“The weather helped and there were more people there not wearing steampunk than we expected.

“It was an absolutely astounding atmosphere and everyone got involved with a massive dance off at the end with the burlesque dancers.

Julie Broadhead from Cottingham

Donna Trowsdale from Cottingham

Julie and John Broadhead from Cottingham

Fabulous Fashions were on display

Taking a break

Anita Carey and Shaun Renwick from Hull pictured

Vivian Moore from Bridlington is reflected in the glasses of Andy Ireland

Incredible attention to detail