Filey Steampunk Weekend has staged a successful return after a two year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The colourful event, which began is 2017, attracts large numbers of visitors to thetown
Paula Cassady-Bishop who organises the event with her husband said:”All of the hotels in Filey were fully booked, I know this because I tried to book a room for one of our performers and he had to stay in Hunmanby.”
A host of activities were on offer throughout the weekend including tank rides on the beach, entertainment from one man band Old Time Rag and burlesque performances from Ellie Etoile’s troupe.
Mrs Cassady-Bishop said: “It went better than expected.
“The weather helped and there were more people there not wearing steampunk than we expected.
“It was an absolutely astounding atmosphere and everyone got involved with a massive dance off at the end with the burlesque dancers.