A number of cafes and restaurants in Scarborough have recently been visited by the Food Standards Agency and we reveal some of those which have received a five star rating for their food hygiene.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These inspections can be found here and our list doesn’t include all of the five star ratings from 2023.

1 . The Seastrand The Seastrand, located on Foreshore Road, was last inspected on May 18 2023.

2 . Harpers Fish Restaurant Harpers Fish Restaurant, located in Staxton, was last inspected on May 16 2023.

3 . The Coffee Room The Coffee Room, located in Scarborough Train Station, was last inspected on May 5 2023.

4 . The Cactus The Cactus, located on Victoria Road, was last inspected on April 20 2023.