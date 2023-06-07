News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
We take a look at 11 Scarborough restaurants and cafes that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards AgencyWe take a look at 11 Scarborough restaurants and cafes that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
We take a look at 11 Scarborough restaurants and cafes that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

IN PICTURES: 11 cafes and restaurants in Scarborough that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A number of cafes and restaurants in Scarborough have recently been visited by the Food Standards Agency and we reveal some of those which have received a five star rating for their food hygiene.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These inspections can be found here and our list doesn’t include all of the five star ratings from 2023.

The Seastrand, located on Foreshore Road, was last inspected on May 18 2023.

1. The Seastrand

The Seastrand, located on Foreshore Road, was last inspected on May 18 2023. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Harpers Fish Restaurant, located in Staxton, was last inspected on May 16 2023.

2. Harpers Fish Restaurant

Harpers Fish Restaurant, located in Staxton, was last inspected on May 16 2023. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
The Coffee Room, located in Scarborough Train Station, was last inspected on May 5 2023.

3. The Coffee Room

The Coffee Room, located in Scarborough Train Station, was last inspected on May 5 2023. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Cactus, located on Victoria Road, was last inspected on April 20 2023.

4. The Cactus

The Cactus, located on Victoria Road, was last inspected on April 20 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScarboroughFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency