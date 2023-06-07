IN PICTURES: 11 cafes and restaurants in Scarborough that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
These inspections can be found here and our list doesn’t include all of the five star ratings from 2023.