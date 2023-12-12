News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough harbour yachts lit up for Christmas - Image credit: Scarborough Porpoise
Scarborough harbour yachts lit up for Christmas - Image credit: Scarborough Porpoise

IN PICTURES: 11 Images of Scarborough Harbour spectacularly lit up for Christmas

The Christmas lights in and around Scarborough have been magnificent this year.
By Louise French
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

In keeping with tradition, the boats in the harbour are dazzling locals and visitors alike with festive lights strung from their masts.

As the sun sets, the harbour comes alive as one by one the boats light up to create a sensational seasonal display.

Browse our gallery of images from Richard Ponter and Scarborough Porpoise to see how beautiful Christmas on the water can be.

The harbour comes alive at night

1. Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas

The harbour comes alive at night Photo: Richard Ponter

Christmas Lights on the boats in Scarborough Harbour

2. Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas

Christmas Lights on the boats in Scarborough Harbour Photo: Richard Ponter

The reflections in the water add to the effect

3. Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas

The reflections in the water add to the effect Photo: Scarborough Porpoise

Pretty as a picture

4. Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas

Pretty as a picture Photo: Richard Ponter

