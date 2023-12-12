IN PICTURES: 11 Images of Scarborough Harbour spectacularly lit up for Christmas

The Christmas lights in and around Scarborough have been magnificent this year.

In keeping with tradition, the boats in the harbour are dazzling locals and visitors alike with festive lights strung from their masts.

As the sun sets, the harbour comes alive as one by one the boats light up to create a sensational seasonal display.

Browse our gallery of images from Richard Ponter and Scarborough Porpoise to see how beautiful Christmas on the water can be.

1 . Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas The harbour comes alive at night Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas Christmas Lights on the boats in Scarborough Harbour Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Scarborough Harbour lights up for Christmas The reflections in the water add to the effect Photo: Scarborough Porpoise