The 11 Whitby area pubs that feature in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

IN PICTURES: 11 of the Whitby area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.

By Louise Perrin
10 minutes ago

The 2023 guide has now been revealed and Whitby and the surrounding villages feature in its pages.

Here, we take a look at the pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023… which ones have you been to?

1. Birch Hall Inn, Beck Hole

Unspoilt, family-run rural gem, resting among a hamlet of cottages, run by an accomplished fine artist who is also celebrating 42 years of continuous service to the licensed trade. The house beer, Beckwatter, is brewed organically by North Yorkshire.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. The Duke of Wellington, Danby

This 18th-century inn is set in idyllic countryside, close to the Moors National Park Centre and the local traditional baker’s shop. All beers are from Yorkshire.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Whitby Brewery Tap, Whitby

Away from the hustle and bustle of the town, perched on the cliff edge and in the shadow of the abbey, the brewery now includes a small bar that serves up to five of its seven beers, together with a bottle shop. Drinkers can imbibe indoors, close to the liquor tank, mash tun and copper, or sit in the courtyard when the weather is not too inclement.

Photo: Whitby Brewery Tap

4. The Crossing Club, Grosmont

Set amid beautiful scenery in the Esk Valley, this former local CAMRA Club of the Year is located opposite the NYMR/Esk Valley railway stations in what was the village Co-op’s delivery bay. It was converted by dedicated locals 24 years ago, and a warm welcome always awaits CAMRA members.

Photo: Google Maps

