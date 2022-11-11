IN PICTURES: 11 of the Whitby area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

3. Whitby Brewery Tap, Whitby

Away from the hustle and bustle of the town, perched on the cliff edge and in the shadow of the abbey, the brewery now includes a small bar that serves up to five of its seven beers, together with a bottle shop. Drinkers can imbibe indoors, close to the liquor tank, mash tun and copper, or sit in the courtyard when the weather is not too inclement.

Photo: Whitby Brewery Tap