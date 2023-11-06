IN PICTURES: 11 photos as Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library

The UK’s Minister responsible for libraries was welcomed as a guest speaker at a North Yorkshire library to speak about the Government’s commitment to invest in the far-reaching network.

On Friday (November 3), Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Minister for Arts and Heritage at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, visited Scarborough Library to see the result of this year’s major refurbishment.

The library reopened in May following a £450,000 improvement scheme, which has seen the building reconfigured to create a brighter, more attractive space.

To carry out the improvements, the library secured £200,000 from the Cultural Investment Fund, delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. This was backed by a further £250,000 investment from North Yorkshire County Council.

