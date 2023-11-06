News you can trust since 1882
Check out our pictures below as the Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library.

IN PICTURES: 11 photos as Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library

The UK’s Minister responsible for libraries was welcomed as a guest speaker at a North Yorkshire library to speak about the Government’s commitment to invest in the far-reaching network.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT

On Friday (November 3), Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Minister for Arts and Heritage at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, visited Scarborough Library to see the result of this year’s major refurbishment.

The library reopened in May following a £450,000 improvement scheme, which has seen the building reconfigured to create a brighter, more attractive space.

To carry out the improvements, the library secured £200,000 from the Cultural Investment Fund, delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. This was backed by a further £250,000 investment from North Yorkshire County Council.

You can read more about the event here.

Check out the pictures below!

Lord Parkinson visits Scarborough Library for the official opening of the refurbishment.

1. Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library

Lord Parkinson visits Scarborough Library for the official opening of the refurbishment. Photo: Richard Ponter

Lord Parkinson addressing the audience.

2. Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library

Lord Parkinson addressing the audience. Photo: Richard Ponter

The special cake.

3. Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library

The special cake. Photo: Richard Ponter

Cutting the cake!

4. Libraries Minister visits newly refurbished Scarborough Library

Cutting the cake! Photo: Richard Ponter

