Check out the images from the Whitby Abbey illuminations below!

IN PICTURES: 11 photos as Whitby Abbey stuns at illuminated night time event

Whitby Abbey has recently held it’s annual ‘Illuminated Abbey’ event again over Whitby Goth Weekend and Halloween and what a spectacular event it was.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT

Despite some of the events being cancelled due to Storm Babet, Whitby Abbey managed to have a spook-tacular night on Halloween.

It was still pouring down with rain, but the weather made the event atmospheric and added to the fun.

The historic ruins looked fantastic illuminated against the dark sky back drop and exclusive theatrical performances, which had a twist on the usual Dracula story fans know and love, were great to watch, particularly in the weather.

From toasting marshmallows to fish and chips, there was plenty of food options for those who wanted to have their tea at the Abbey.

Whitby Abbey will have the Illuminated Abbey event again next year, 2024, so make sure you go for a night of spooky fun!

Check out the images below!

English Heritage lights up the ruins of iconic site Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire.

1. Illuminated Whitby Abbey Halloween 2023

English Heritage lights up the ruins of iconic site Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth

There was a dramatic performance happening throughout the illuminations.

2. Illuminated Whitby Abbey Halloween 2023

There was a dramatic performance happening throughout the illuminations. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth

The Abbey looked stunning.

3. Illuminated Whitby Abbey Halloween 2023

The Abbey looked stunning. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Abbey reflected on the pond.

4. Illuminated Whitby Abbey Halloween 2023

The Abbey reflected on the pond. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth

