In pictures: 11 photos of Easter holiday fun at Luna Park in Scarborough

By Dominic Brown
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:54 BST
Youngsters have been enjoying some theme park thrills during the school Easter holidays.

Families have visited Luna Park in Scarborough for a day out, making the most of the sunny weather.

Visitors have enjoyed rollercoaster rides, dodgems and many of the stalls at the amusement park.

Here is a selection of photos taken by our photographer, Richard Ponter.

Luna Park owner Dane Crow with Daneton, Crawford and Eton

1. Easter fun

Luna Park owner Dane Crow with Daneton, Crawford and Eton Photo: Richard Ponter

A youngster enjoying the day

2. Easter fun

A youngster enjoying the day Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the rides at Luna Park

3. Easter fun

Enjoying the rides at Luna Park Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying a ride

4. Easter fun

Enjoying a ride Photo: Richard Ponter

