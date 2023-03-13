IN PICTURES: 11 photos of students at Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts

Youngsters from Whitby area showcased their skills in music, drama and speaking as the Eskdale Festival took place at Whitby Pavilion.
Younger musicians from Whitby and Scarborough are due to take to the stage from today (Mar 13), with a full day of piano competition, plus class bands from Sleights School and West Cliff School.
Caedmon College pupils' selfie time at the Eskdale Festival.
An Eskdale School violinist performs at the festival.
From Scarborough College - Rebecca Leeson, student Sibelle Baza and Martin Richardson.
Caedmon College students Max, Jordan and Isaac enjoying the afternoon.
