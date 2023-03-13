News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's Eskdale Festival saw students showcase their skills across music and the arts.
IN PICTURES: 11 photos of students at Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts

Youngsters from Whitby area showcased their skills in music, drama and speaking as the Eskdale Festival took place at Whitby Pavilion.

By Duncan Atkins
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 1:53pm

Younger musicians from Whitby and Scarborough are due to take to the stage from today (Mar 13), with a full day of piano competition, plus class bands from Sleights School and West Cliff School.

Caedmon College pupils' selfie time at the Eskdale Festival. picture: Richard Ponter, 2307170f

Photo: Richard Ponter

An Eskdale School violinist performs at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter, 2307170k

Photo: Richard Ponter

From Scarborough College - Rebecca Leeson, student Sibelle Baza and Martin Richardson. picture: Richard Ponter, 2307170a

Photo: Richard Ponter

Caedmon College students Max, Jordan and Isaac enjoying the afternoon. picture: Richard Ponter, 2307170j

Photo: Richard Ponter

