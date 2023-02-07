IN PICTURES: 11 photos to show why Robin Hood's Bay is top place to visit in Yorkshire for romantic break

Robin Hood's Bay has been revealed to be the top place in Yorkshire for a Valentine's Day getaway.

With searches for 'best places for staycation UK' rising 70% in the last seven days and the most romantic day of the year approaching, the website holidaycottages.co.uk has revealed the seaside resort to be among the UK’s favourites for couples seeking a romantic break.

They said it was perfect for couples looking for coastal walks and scenery and described ‘Bay as “a wonderful romantic destination” with an abundance to offer its visitors, from beautiful sandy beaches to cobbled streets and nearby walks.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “While these locations are great at all times of year, there is nothing like spending quality time with your partner exploring beautiful locations on Valentine’s Day.”

Portmeirion in Wales topped the UK list.

