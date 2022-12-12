Scarborough has been counting down to Christmas with the start of a bumper programme of festive activities to support local businesses this December.

So far, the Salvation Army kicked off December with a performance in Westborough and were followed by a series of street theatre shows by Rhubarb Theatre.

There was also Victorian street theatre and Victorian carol singers.

Icicle Queens have wondered around Westborough with ‘Lets Grow Gardening Nannies’ and Magic Mike gave a performance before musicians Nalgo Bay, Street Signs Singing Choir and the Samaritans Choir.In the Brunswick, there’s been several festive workshops.The Salvation Army Band will return to the town centre on Saturday December 18 alongside walkabout acrobats, Acro-chaps, and a Christmas themed puppet act.

The Brunswick will host storytelling, book wrapping and crafts, while families will get the chance to learn to sign a Christmas song with Street Signs Signing Choir.

The day’s stage acts will include Simply Brass, Magic Mike, Scarborough Wellbeing Choir and jazz duo Damion Rhodes and Jemima Whyte.

Sunday December 19 will see New York Brass Band take over Westborough along with Carol Singing Christmas Crackers from the Bread and Butter Theatre Company and Brunswick will host a wreath making workshop.

Elf Choir and Nalgo Bay will return and Gladstone Road School Choir and Staxton Singers will perform.

