IN PICTURES: 12 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at twelve dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Nora
Nora is a sixteen-month-old Sharpei Crossbreed who is a sweet girl that came to the centre via The Stray Dog Service. Nora was in a terrible condition when she first arrived at the centre and needed immediate veterinary attention. She has coped with everything incredibly well and is now beginning to trust people and enjoy life. Nora loves her toys and loves to do zoomies. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be the centre of attention and she will make a super addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Rusty
Rusty is a nine-year-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as his previous owner could not meet his needs. Sadly, Rusty was not in great shape when he came to the centre. He was extremely underweight and his beautiful coat was dirty and matted. Rusty loves his walks, although he only needs short walks due to some arthritis in his back legs. Despite his medical issues, Rusty is just the loveliest boy who is absolutely loving life now he is on his medications. He is such a happy lad who can instantly cheer you up if you are having a bad day. Time spent with Rusty is just the best. Rusty is looking for a retirement home where he can spend whatever time he has left just chilling and relaxing with a family who love him unconditionally. If you are wanting a sofa buddy to snuggle up with, Rusty is the dog for you. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rhubarb
Rhubarb is a five-year-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as an unclaimed stray via the local dog warden. She is a sweet girl who is quite nervous when meeting new people and going to new places. However it does not take her long to relax and get to know you though. Once she does get to know you, she is the sweetest, loveliest and most affectionate dog. Rhubarb is a very loving and loyal dog and will make a very faithful best friend. Photo: RSPCA
4. Molly & Rex
Molly and Rex are nine-year-old Chihuahuas who came to the centre after their devoted owner sadly passed away. They are very much bonded with each other, so the centre would love to try and find them a home together. Molly and Rex are super little dogs who walk very well on the lead, love being out and about having gentle strolls, and love a fuss and a cuddle. They will make the most smashing additions to the family and will bring their adopters so much happiness and joy. Photo: RSPCA