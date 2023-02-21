Scarborough’s annual skipping and pancake day races returned today and we take a look at some fantastic photos from a day full of fun.

At noon, Councillor Eric Broadbent, the borough’s mayor, rang the pancake bell on North Street to herald the start of the day’s activities.

The annual fancy dress pancake races took place on Aberdeen Walk, with teams of two from different businesses participating.

Teams included Marson & Co, Hays Travel, Saint Catherine’s, Scarborough Athletic Football Club, Age UK, Boyes, Huntriss Row McDonald’s, Gladstone Road Primary School, Orchard Lodge and

The winner of the Golden Frying Pan was Boyes.

As per tradition, Scarborough Sea Cadets cooked and served pancakes at their HQ on East Sandgate.

The event was staged by Scarborough Borough Council, in partnership with radio station This Is The Coast and the obstacle course was devised by Everyone Active.

Children from schools across the town, and families, participated in the Foreshore Road skipping tradition.

The event is more than 100 years old and is thought to have started in 1903 when fishermen gave disused fishing rope to children.

