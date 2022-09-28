There are two dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue and the RSPCA.

There are 11 dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes.

There are two dogs at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch – however, one of them is currently unavailable.

If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]

If you would like to enquire about Tyler at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]

1. Harper Harper is a Husky/German Shepherd cross, who is turning three years old in December. Harper isn't well socialised and will need a home with a large and safe garden. Call Bob on 01947 810787 to enquire.

2. Casper Casper is a three year old Lurcher. He is sociable with people, but cannot be rehomed with other dogs, cats or small animals and children. Call Bob on 01947 810787 to enquire.

3. Tyler Tyler is a 10 year old Siberian Husky. He came into the RSPCA's care after his previous owner became unwell. Tyler has arthritis and some complex needs, but he is friendly and just needs an understanding owner. Call 07939 247202 to enquire.

4. Rosco Rosco is a large mixed breed and is about to turn two years old. He is good with people and other dogs, but not cats. Call Bob on 01947 810787 to enquire.