IN PICTURES: 12 dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast
There are currently several dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Whitby.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:21 pm
There are two dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue and the RSPCA.
There are 11 dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes.
There are two dogs at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch – however, one of them is currently unavailable.
If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about Tyler at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]
Page 1 of 3