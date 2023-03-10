IN PICTURES: 12 images of snow on the North York Moors from the people who drive the snow ploughs
Spectacular photos of the snow-covered North York Moors have been released by the company responsible for keeping vehicles moving in the Esk Valley.
By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago
Steven Houlston, of P R, J M and S R Houlston Agricultural Contractors, has been busy clearing the roads in and around Glaisdale where the business is based.
He said: "It’s been a busy morning clearing snow. There are 6” or so in the dales and villages and the snow is drifting on higher ground.”
Take a browse through his pictures to see what it’s really like to drive a snow plough on the North York Moors.
