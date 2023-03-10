News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 12 images of snow on the North York Moors from the people who drive the snow ploughs

Spectacular photos of the snow-covered North York Moors have been released by the company responsible for keeping vehicles moving in the Esk Valley.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago

Steven Houlston, of P R, J M and S R Houlston Agricultural Contractors, has been busy clearing the roads in and around Glaisdale where the business is based.

He said: "It’s been a busy morning clearing snow. There are 6” or so in the dales and villages and the snow is drifting on higher ground.”

Take a browse through his pictures to see what it’s really like to drive a snow plough on the North York Moors.

Oakley Walls.

1. Snow on the North York Moors

Oakley Walls.

Photo: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

The machine behind the plough.

2. Snow on the North York Moors

The machine behind the plough.

Photo: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

Clearing the roads above Glaisdale Rigg.

3. Snow on the North York Moors

Clearing the roads above Glaisdale Rigg.

Photo: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

Mr Houlston's partner, Emma Smith, stayed at home to care for her sheep.

4. Snow on the North York Moors

Mr Houlston's partner, Emma Smith, stayed at home to care for her sheep.

Photo: Emma Smith

