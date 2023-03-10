IN PICTURES: 12 images of snow on the North York Moors from the people who drive the snow ploughs

Spectacular photos of the snow-covered North York Moors have been released by the company responsible for keeping vehicles moving in the Esk Valley.

Steven Houlston, of P R, J M and S R Houlston Agricultural Contractors, has been busy clearing the roads in and around Glaisdale where the business is based.

He said: "It’s been a busy morning clearing snow. There are 6” or so in the dales and villages and the snow is drifting on higher ground.”

Take a browse through his pictures to see what it’s really like to drive a snow plough on the North York Moors.

1 . Snow on the North York Moors Oakley Walls. Photo: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

2 . Snow on the North York Moors The machine behind the plough. Photo: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

3 . Snow on the North York Moors Clearing the roads above Glaisdale Rigg. Photo: Steven Houlston/Houlston Agricultural Contractors

4 . Snow on the North York Moors Mr Houlston's partner, Emma Smith, stayed at home to care for her sheep. Photo: Emma Smith