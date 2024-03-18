Some wonderful walks around the Whitby area as recommended by our walking columnist, Stuart Bell.Some wonderful walks around the Whitby area as recommended by our walking columnist, Stuart Bell.
Some wonderful walks around the Whitby area as recommended by our walking columnist, Stuart Bell.

IN PICTURES: 12 Whitby area walks you can enjoy over the Easter holidays

A combination of the same dose of lurgy doing the rounds since Christmas and relentless miserable weather, has meant that our walking columnist Stuart Bell has been unable to get his walking boots out recently.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 15:30 GMT

In the meantime, here are 10 randomly selected pictures from his 13 years of Stroll With Stu walks for the Whitby Gazette.

Stu said: “I think they showcase the beauty of the area in which we live.

"I'll be back when the sun comes out!”

Silhouette of a rope swing at Battersby.

Silhouette of a rope swing at Battersby.

Silhouette of a rope swing at Battersby. Photo: Stuart Bell

Staithes harbour.

Staithes harbour.

Staithes harbour. Photo: Stuart Bell

Looking towards Commondale on a snowy day.

Looking towards Commondale on a snowy day.

Looking towards Commondale on a snowy day. Photo: Stuart Bell

Whitby harbour in glorious sunshine.

Whitby harbour in glorious sunshine.

Whitby harbour in glorious sunshine. Photo: Stuart Bell

