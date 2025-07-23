IN PICTURES: 13 adorable animals looking for their forever home at two Yorkshire coast RSPCA branches

3 . Mrs Norris

Mrs Norris is approximately two years old and is at the Bridlington, Driffield and District RSPCA branch. When Mrs. Norris first arrived at the RSPCA, she was understandably shy and uncertain. Having been found abandoned with her kittens, she had a lot to adjust to. But after some patience and care, Mrs. Norris has really come out of her shell, revealing her loving and sweet nature. She’s now ready to move on to a forever home where she can flourish and share all the love she has to give. Mrs Norris may take a little time to trust you, but once she does, she’s an affectionate companion, and her sweet, calm demeanor will win you over. After all she’s been through, Mrs. Norris deserves a home filled with love, comfort, and patience. She’s looking for a kind-hearted family or individual who can offer her the peaceful and loving environment she’s been waiting for. Photo: RSPCA