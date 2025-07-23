IN PICTURES: 13 adorable animals looking for their forever home at two Yorkshire coast RSPCA branches

The two branches that span the Yorkshire coast have a number of animals seeking their forever home. We take a look at the beautiful bunnies and cute cats that are available for adoption at both RSPCA branches.
Check out the adorable photos below!
1. Poppy
Poppy is a black Domestic Shorthair crossbreed cat at the Scarborough and District RSPCA branch. She is approximately five years old. She is a gentle & affectionate cat with a sensitive side. Poppy can be a little timid at first but once you have gained her trust you will be rewarded with a loving & loyal cat who will bring joy to her new home. In her new home Poppy will eventually need outdoor access. Photo: RSPCA
2. Enzo
This is Enzo, who is currently being looked after at the Bridlington, driffield and District RSPCA branch. Enzo is approximately two years old, is friendly, affectionate, and loves being the center of attention! A fan of human company and never shy about asking for those extra cuddles. Fully litter-trained, healthy, and well-behaved – the perfect housemate. This handsome kitty is a true beauty with a sleek coat, sparkling eyes, and a personality that will have you smitten in seconds. But Enzo isn’t just about looks – he has a heart of gold and an endless supply of love to give. Whether it’s a cuddle session on the couch, a gentle chin scratch, or simply spending time by your side, Enzo is always ready for attention and affection. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mrs Norris
Mrs Norris is approximately two years old and is at the Bridlington, Driffield and District RSPCA branch. When Mrs. Norris first arrived at the RSPCA, she was understandably shy and uncertain. Having been found abandoned with her kittens, she had a lot to adjust to. But after some patience and care, Mrs. Norris has really come out of her shell, revealing her loving and sweet nature. She’s now ready to move on to a forever home where she can flourish and share all the love she has to give. Mrs Norris may take a little time to trust you, but once she does, she’s an affectionate companion, and her sweet, calm demeanor will win you over. After all she’s been through, Mrs. Norris deserves a home filled with love, comfort, and patience. She’s looking for a kind-hearted family or individual who can offer her the peaceful and loving environment she’s been waiting for. Photo: RSPCA
4. Simon
Simon is approximately two years old and is being cared for at the Scarborough and District RSPCA branch. Simon is a very affectionate, loving boy. He's extremely playful and loves nothing more than to be made a fuss of. He will eventually need to be able to explore outside and would make a wonderful addition to any family. Photo: RSPCA
