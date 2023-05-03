News you can trust since 1882
Here's what big events are on in Filey this year.

IN PICTURES: 13 events happening in Filey this year

From the International Food Festival to the Fishtive Tree Switch On, there’s lots happening in Filey this year.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:22 BST

If you’d like to add an event to this feature, please email [email protected]

Check out what events are happening below!

The Filey Literature Festival takes place on Friday May 12, Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14. Numerous events will happen across Filey, with some events being free and some being paid for. Tickets can be bought at wegottickets.com, and more information is available at the Filey Literature Festival Facebook page.

1. Filey Literature Festival

Filey Steampunk Weekend will take place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21. It will feature tank rides on the beach, Steampunk parades at the Crescent Gardens and some "really strange events" at the Evron Centre.

2. Filey Steampunk Weekend

Filey Regatta takes place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 at Filey Sailing Club. There will be music, food and drinks, as well as boat racing although entry slots are now closed.

3. Filey Regatta

Filey International Food Festival will take place on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13, and Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15.

4. Filey International Food Festival

