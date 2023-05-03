From the International Food Festival to the Fishtive Tree Switch On, there’s lots happening in Filey this year.
Check out what events are happening below!
1. Filey Literature Festival
The Filey Literature Festival takes place on Friday May 12, Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14. Numerous events will happen across Filey, with some events being free and some being paid for. Tickets can be bought at wegottickets.com, and more information is available at the Filey Literature Festival Facebook page. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Filey Steampunk Weekend
Filey Steampunk Weekend will take place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21. It will feature tank rides on the beach, Steampunk parades at the Crescent Gardens and some "really strange events" at the Evron Centre. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Filey Regatta
Filey Regatta takes place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 at Filey Sailing Club. There will be music, food and drinks, as well as boat racing although entry slots are now closed. Photo: Neil Silk
4. Filey International Food Festival
Filey International Food Festival will take place on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13, and Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15. Photo: Paul Atkinson