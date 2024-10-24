Whitby Abbey will be illuminated over half-term week.Whitby Abbey will be illuminated over half-term week.
Whitby Abbey will be illuminated over half-term week.

IN PICTURES: 13 hauntingly beautiful photos of illuminated Whitby Abbey

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:08 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 16:08 BST
Visitors to Whitby Abbey over October half-term week will see the attraction looking even more haunting than usual, as it will be bathed in an eerie light on an evening.

At Illuminated Abbey, visitors will be able to experience the site after dark and wander through the dramatic ruins, with the added attraction of theatre group Time Will Tell taking people on a journey into a nightmare world of Victorian gothic in a new creation, If these Stones could Talk.

Illuminated Abbey runs from Thursday October 24 to Saturday November 2, 6pm to 9pm each night.

Vampires stalk the Abbey - Luke Simpson with Vicki Swan.

1. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Vampires stalk the Abbey - Luke Simpson with Vicki Swan. Photo: Richard Ponter

Whitby Abbey looking haunting bathed in light.

2. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Whitby Abbey looking haunting bathed in light. Photo: Richard Ponter

Searching for the vampires.

3. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Searching for the vampires. Photo: Richard Ponter

Glorious Whitby Abbey at night.

4. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Glorious Whitby Abbey at night. Photo: Richard Ponter

