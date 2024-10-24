IN PICTURES: 13 hauntingly beautiful photos of illuminated Whitby Abbey

At Illuminated Abbey, visitors will be able to experience the site after dark and wander through the dramatic ruins, with the added attraction of theatre group Time Will Tell taking people on a journey into a nightmare world of Victorian gothic in a new creation, If these Stones could Talk.
Illuminated Abbey runs from Thursday October 24 to Saturday November 2, 6pm to 9pm each night.
