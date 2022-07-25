IN PICTURES: 13 images that capture the fun at Scarborough Seafest weekend

Thousands of people descended on Scarborough this weekend to celebrate Seafest, the town's maritime extravaganza.

From cookery demonstrations to photo opportunities with Jack Sparrow, and a wealth of live music to keep visitors entertained, Scarborough Seafest proved poplular with young and old alike.

Browse our gallery of images from the day, who knows, you may just see yourself!

1. Scarborough Seafest The Seafest team: Karl Cammish, Martyn Hyde, Faye Francis, Jamie Wallace, Jemima Whyte, Rev Richard Walker, Janet Jefferson, Chris Burrows, Vicki Jones, Janet Deacon, Lindy Rowley Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Seafest Flotsam and Jetsam of Animated Objects with Dawn and Lee Threadgold Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Seafest Trotters Farm sausage making master class Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Seafest Seafest provided fun for all ages Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales