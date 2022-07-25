Posing for pictures at Scarborough Seafest

IN PICTURES: 13 images that capture the fun at Scarborough Seafest weekend

Scarborough Seafest celebrated the town's maritime heritage this weekend.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 25th July 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:21 am

Thousands of people descended on Scarborough this weekend to celebrate Seafest, the town's maritime extravaganza.

From cookery demonstrations to photo opportunities with Jack Sparrow, and a wealth of live music to keep visitors entertained, Scarborough Seafest proved poplular with young and old alike.

1. Scarborough Seafest

The Seafest team: Karl Cammish, Martyn Hyde, Faye Francis, Jamie Wallace, Jemima Whyte, Rev Richard Walker, Janet Jefferson, Chris Burrows, Vicki Jones, Janet Deacon, Lindy Rowley

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough Seafest

Flotsam and Jetsam of Animated Objects with Dawn and Lee Threadgold

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough Seafest

Trotters Farm sausage making master class

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough Seafest

Seafest provided fun for all ages

Photo: Richard Ponter

